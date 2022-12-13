Jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering

FILE - Claudia Patricia Diaz Guillen, the former nurse of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, leaves the national court in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 24, 2018. The former nurse has on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul to green light lucrative currency transactions when she served as Venezuela’s national treasurer. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)