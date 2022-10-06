Man pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob's attack on the U.S. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)