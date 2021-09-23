Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Aaron Larry Bowman demonstrates how he tried to block blows during a beating by a Louisiana State trooper as he discusses the incident during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La. On Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, a grand jury indicted Jacob Brown for the 2019 beating following a traffic stop that left Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head. The former trooper was charged with one count of count of deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)