Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19

FILE - Jamie Scott leads a chant at a prison reform rally outside the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Scott, who won freedom from prison a decade earlier after being convicted with her sister in a 1993 armed robbery in Mississippi, then went on to become an advocate for justice, died Nov. 9, 2021, of COVID-19. She was 49. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)