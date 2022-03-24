Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 former Trump aides

FILE - White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, to join President Donald Trump for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)