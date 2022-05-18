Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Thomas Lane. The former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. As part of the plea deal, Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd's rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to the Black man's death.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)