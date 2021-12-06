Appeals court cites bias, overturns cold-case murder verdict

FILE - William Talbott II pleads his innocence before a judge sentences him to life without parole at the Snohomish County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Everett, Wash. Talbott was convicted of killing a young Canadian couple more than three decades ago. An appeals court in Washington state on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, overturned the cold-case murder convictions. The three appeals court judges found that one of the jurors should have been dismissed during the jury selection because she said she didn't know if she could be fair. (Andy Bronson/The Herald via AP, File)