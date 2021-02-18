Boston Symphony Orchestra taps Gail Samuel as 1st female CEO

This Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, photo released by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, shows Gail Samuel in Boston. The BSO announced Thursday, Feb. 18 that Samuel will become the orchestra's new president and chief executive in June. Samuel will be the BSO's first female president. She currently is president of the Hollywood Bowl and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. (Aram Boghosian/Boston Symphony Orchestra via AP)