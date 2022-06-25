7 accusers write to Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing judge

FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York, on July 2, 2020. Seven women who say Maxwell helped Epstein steal the innocence of their youth are asking a judge who will sentence the British socialite on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to consider their pain. Manhattan federal prosecutors unveiled their statements publicly Friday, June 24. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)