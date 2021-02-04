Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

Lebanese Red Cross volunteers transport the body of Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, found dead in his car in the Addoussieh village, in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group has been found dead in his car, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said Thursday. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)