Spiking energy leads wholesale prices up 0.5% in February

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford Motor Co. said Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, that it will cut shifts at two of its U.S. manufacturing plants next week, due to the worldwide chip shortage that has also impacted other automakers. Ford will cut shifts at its Dearborn, Mich., facility and Kansas City, Mo., plant; both produce the F-150 pickup truck, Ford's most popular model and part of the F-Series, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)