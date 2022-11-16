Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Murray Hooper. Hooper is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 16, 2022, for his convictions in the 1980 killings of Pat Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, in Phoenix. On Monday, Nov. 14 a federal judge denied Hooper's bid to postpone the execution. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)