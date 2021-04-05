Polish hospitals struggle with surge of virus patients

A health worker carries medication inside the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Bochnia, Poland, Monday March 26, 2021. Polish hospitals struggled over the Easter weekend with a massive number of people infected with COVID-19 following a huge surge in infections across Central and Eastern Europe in recent weeks. Tougher new pandemic restrictions were ordered in Poland for a two-week period surrounding Easter in order to slow down the infection rate. (AP Photo/Omar Marques)