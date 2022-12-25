Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

FILE - All time winningest professional golfer, Kathy Whitworth, left, congratulates Cheyenne Knight after Knight won the LPGA 2019 Volunteers of America golf tournament, Oct. 6, 2019, at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. Former LPGA Tour player Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any golfer on a single professional tour, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2022, night, her longtime partner said. She was 83. (AP Photo/David Kent, File)