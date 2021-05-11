Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting at the Pentagon. Miller, President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots plans to tell Congress that he was concerned in the days before the insurrection that sending troops to the building would fan fears of a military coup and could cause a repeat of the deadly Kent State shootings, according to a copy of prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)