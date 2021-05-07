Bosnia Serbs honour controversial Nobel Literature winner

Austrian author Peter Handke listens to President of Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic during the ceremony in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The 2019 Nobel Literature Prize laureate Peter Handke was on Friday awarded top honors from Bosnian Serbs, building on the controversy stemming from his apologist views over Serb war crimes during the 1990s' wars in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)