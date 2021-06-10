Pope rejects German cardinal's resignation, urges reform

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015 file photo, German Cardinal Reinhard Marx attends a press conference by Vatican spokesman Rev. Federico Lombardi at the Vatican's press center. Pope Francis refused Thursday, June 10, 2021 to accept the resignation offered by German Cardinal Reinhard Marx over the sex abuse scandal in the church, but said a process of reform was necessary and that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)