Paris archbishop who had 'ambiguous' relationship resigns

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit prior to bless the city of Paris during the Holy Thursday celebration in front of the Sacre Coeur basilica, on April 9, 2020 in Paris. The archbishop of Paris said Thursday Dec.2, 2021 that Pope Francis has accepted his resignation after he admitted to an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman in 2012. Archbishop Michel Aupetit said in a statement he offered to step down "to preserve the diocese from the division that suspicion and loss of trust are continuing to provoke." (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)