Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race

FILE - Nick Begich, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Voters are whittling down the list of 48 candidates running for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, with the top four vote-getters in a special primary on Saturday, June 11, advancing to an August special election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)