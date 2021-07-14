Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman's killing

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Judge Joel Yates has granted a defense motion for an inmate at an Iowa prison, to testify at Rivera's sentencing hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)