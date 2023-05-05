Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

Sudanese evacuees peer out of the Saudi Amanah ship as they arrive at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. After more than two weeks of fighting, areas of the capital of Khartoum appear increasingly abandoned. The Sudan fighting, which broke out after months of escalating tension between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary group, has so far killed at least 550 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)