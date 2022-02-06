California man arrested in college basketball star's death

Shooting suspect Juan Angel Garcia, 25, from San Francisco, arrested in the I-880 freeway shooting death of Gene Ransom, is booked Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, on suspicion of murder at Alameda County Jail in Dublin, Calif. The driver struck and killed by gunfire while traveling on a San Francisco Bay Area highway has been identified as Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)