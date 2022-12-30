Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law

FILE - The Planned Parenthood Arizona location in Tempe, Ariz., is seen on June 30, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Arizona Court of Appeals concluded that abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. The law had been blocked from being enforced shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. But after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in June, Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a state judge to allow the law to be implemented. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)