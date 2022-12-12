Okanagan history – part 2 1939 Kelowna High School annual

I recently acquired a copy of Kelowna High School’s (KHS) 1939 annual. That year marks the transition between Kelowna’s original 1910 high school – now the Kelowna Boys and Girls Club, at the corner of Richter Street and Lawrence Avenue – and the high school (no longer standing) on Richter Street. Last week’s article about the KHS annual included a brief history of that school – written by student Ted Weddell – part of the principal’s “message” to the departing students, a list of some of the school’s clubs and a photograph of the KHS principal and teaching staff.
The centrepiece of any school annual is the students, sometimes identified only by name but often including information about them and possibly a photograph. The Kelowna high school 1939 annual provides all of these about its students.
The KHS 1939 annual names and provides information about its senior matriculation (high school graduates in Canada completing high school, including additional studies chiefly of college grade) and junior matriculation (high school students completing the standard course at a Canadian high school) students.
Kelowna high school’s sixteen 1938-39 senior matriculation students were Lorne Matheson, Peter Bath, Dot Apsey, Georgette Perron, Charlie Jackson, Hede Kamahara, Noel Deans, John Hammond, Beth Gellatly, Art Povah, Will Stiell, Betty Poole, Eva McCormick, Alec Watt, Harold Burks and Phyllis Sanderson. Photographs of 15 of these students are on page 11, directly below the KHS staff photograph featured in last week’s article.
Thumbnail photographs of 42 junior matriculation students are on page 10 of the KHS 1939 annual. The names which follow these photograph are Dorothy Jackson, Rexford Marshall, Yvonne Baldwin, Barbara Burrows, Doreen Noble, Wanda Haldane, Pauline Schinkovits, Lorna Houblon, Art Hughes-Games, Rosemary Johns, Maud Cretin, Eugene Wahl, Ruth Kennedy, Roy Little, Ralph Pearcey, May Tilley, Helen Mass, Eugene Ryan, Neville Jones, Don Hall, Bob Marriage, Palmo Bianco, Joan Cushing, Audrey Edwards, George Patterson, Clare Atkinson, Russell Fowler, Alice Thomson, Hikaru Mori, Margaret Walrod, Doug Herbert, Poppy Hoy, Kay Dunn, Jim Clement, Rosamund Russell, Deryck Bond, Yvonne Anderson, Maureen Kennedy, Madeline Schultz, Jean Black, Joan Matthews and Margaret Rolmak. Brief “bios” of these 42 students are on pages 12 to 15.
Many of these students are probably familiar to some of this column’s regular readers. I was fortunate to work closely on the board of the Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Historical Society with Bob Marriage and Joan Matthews. “Auntie” Joan, who later married Fred Chamberlain, was a life-long friend of my late mum, Wilma (nee Clement) Hayes. Other personal connections were with Jim Clement – my mum’s slightly older first cousin – and Rexford “Rex” Marshall, father of my late friend Ivor Marshall. For many years, Doug Herbert worked with my late father, Jim Hayes, at Kelowna’s City Hall. Some students later became staunch supporters of the Okanagan Historical Society, attending various events, sharing knowledge of our local history and sometimes contributing articles for this local history column.
There was a cost involved in producing the KHS 1939 Annual. Much of this cost was absorbed by various local businesses paying for an advertisement in this book. These advertisements
provide a glimpse into the economic life of pre-war Kelowna and reflect the support which local business people gave to local high school graduates, as reflected in their ads:
• Kelowna Hardware Company
• Petttigrew’s Jewelry Store
• Rowcliffe Cannery
• J.E. Reekie Insurance
• Golden Pheasant Restaurant
• Safeway
• Kelowna Grower’s Exchange
• D. Chapman General Cartage
• The English Woolen Shop
• Independent Hardware
• Spurriers’ Sporting Goods
• Okanagan Loan and Investment
• Campbell’s Cycle Shop
• The Corner Store
• City Park Restaurant (popularly known as “Quongs”)
• Inzola Hardie Ltd.
• Prairie Auto Supply
• Overwaitea Grocery
• Herbert’s Business College
• Anderson’s Tire Shop
• McTavish & Whillis Ltd.
• Orchard City Press
• Begg Motor Company Ltd.
• Jack Galbraith Plumbing
• Chapin’s Cafe
• Gibb Grocery
• Calder’s Friendly Beverages
Much of the annual’s 58 pages are taken up with various KHS sporting successes, on an individual and team basis.
One article of special historic note, “The Naramata Road,” is on pages 31 and 41 of the annual, showing community involvement on the part of the some of the KHS students:
“On a bright Saturday in May, 30 high school students turned out to
support the Naramata Road project and built a very good stretch of the road. While it was a comparatively small percentage it must be remembered that most of those present made great sacrifices to turn out and a large number still favourable to the project were unable to go.
“The work done was vitally important to the road committee because it was done at the end of the long stretches of rocky sidehills and cliffs, which, two years ago almost everyone became discouraged over.
“The majority of people now realize that the road will ultimately be finished but the date of completion depends entirely on the amount of support given to this project. All the people who turned out had a very enjoyable time in spite of resulting blisters and callouses.
“Let us hope that the high school will continue to do its part towards the
completion of this road and turn out as enthusiastically as they did this spring.”
As a retired elementary teacher, still actively involved in local public schooling, I am always delighted to read about our school system, its students and staff from years gone by, confident that the value of a sound public school education can never be underestimated.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.