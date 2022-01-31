Many commentators are calling for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates in an effort to reduce the rate of inflation.
This action on its own, however, would be less effective than a combination of both monetary policy (shrinking the money supply) and fiscal measures (reining in government deficits).
Our chartered banks hold deposits with the Bank of Canada and the amount they hold is a function of the changing levels of their customers’ deposits with them.
The chartered banks’ deposits with the Bank of Canada, along with currency in circulation, are the liabilities on the bank’s balance sheet. If these deposits decrease, the balance sheet of the central bank shrinks, as does the supply of money.
So, if the deposits the chartered banks hold with the central bank decrease, they will reduce loans to households and businesses as the money supply shrinks. As the money supply shrinks, inflationary pressures ease.
To initiate a reduction of chartered banks’ deposits with Bank of Canada, the bank simply sells, in the open market, some of its holdings of government debt.
Given that Bank of Canada is focused on making sure the charted banks and others will buy all government debt offered on the market, they have certainty the securities will be bought. The only payment the central bank will accept is Canadian dollars.
Sizeable sales of government securities will, of course, bring about a decline in their price. In turn, this means that the difference between the securities’ value at their eventual redemption and the current sale price will widen, increasing the yield or effective interest rate earned by the buyer of the government debt.
The Bank of Canada, when selling some of its holdings of government debt, can spread its sales across the entire structure of government debt maturities — short, medium and long-term. That lessens the upward pressure on the interest rate for any particular term to maturity by spreading it across the yield curve from, say, 30 days at the low end to 30 years at the high end.
While it is relatively straightforward for the bank to raise interest rates by selling holdings of government debt, such a restrictive monetary strategy does take time to work through the financial system and can have widely differing impacts, some deleterious, upon different sectors of the economy.
Monetary policy needs to be supported by complementary fiscal (taxation and expenditures) policy aimed at growing the economic pie, rather than just cutting it up more creatively.
It appears, however, that the Liberal government is currently focusing fiscal policy on reducing income inequality by redistribution rather than on bolstering productivity.
It is only by investing in new plant, equipment and innovative means of production that Canada will remain competitive in trade and the expand the economy.
While direct investment by government can be substantial, it’s the private sector that needs to do the heavy lifting. So, it’s important that government create incentives for business to pursue new ventures.
The structure of the tax system is particularly important to get the incentives right. The treatment of capital gains is a case in point.
Historically favourable treatment afforded capital gains has resulted in substantial private investment in real estate, equities and other asset forms.
The excessive use of awards of stock to managers — compensating them in a way that minimize tax liabilities — distorts investment and does not adequately reward the assumption of true financial and operating risk.
Governments need to revise the tax code to make capital gains from real estate investment, stock awards (and other creative forms of compensation) as well as lottery proceeds taxable as regular income. Only returns to true risk assumption should be afforded the current favourable capital gains treatment.
Such a change in fiscal policy would undoubtedly elicit a tidal wave of opposition.
But, if the government were to hold firm, in the long run productivity would increase dramatically and income distribution would become more equal. It’s a great two-fer.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.