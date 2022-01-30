Let’s look back into the Greek and Roman period, the era that Christianity arrived on the world stage. A time when virtues were a big deal for the Romans.
Being a virtuous person was to be committed, self-controlled, duty-driven, and show purity, humility and servanthood were not one of those.
Yet, servanthood is the mark of being a Christian; in fact, a Christian, who is not a servant, is a contradiction in terms.
The night before Jesus’s death, we have a shocking moment. Jesus invited his followers to a meal, yet when the disciples arrived, there was no slave to wash their feet.
The habit was that if you held a dinner, an enslaved person or servant would wash the guests’ feet. Feet would be filthy from the dusty streets and the excrement thrown out from houses, both human and animal, not to mention the gut-wrenching smell.
Jesus interrupted the meal and jumped up to wash his students’ feet. He would serve his followers before he would go and serve the world through his death.
We do not have an account of a teacher serving his students in this way — washing feet — in all ancient history. This act is unique.
I cannot find any recorded statement of a leader washing people’s feet before Jesus. I’ve been trying to think what a modern equivalent would be.
My country of origin is England. I follow politics closely and find Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocking and honestly entertaining. He quotes Latin and rambles at times in his Etonian way and is currently in deepwater for (allegedly) holding a birthday party.
Time will tell.
I know that Mr. Johnson would be an entertaining dinner guest; I would enjoy the opportunity to chat and then quiz him.
Imagine that at the end of our dinner with my Kelowna friends sitting around, he excuses himself. and says, “Thank you for dinner, I bid you bonum vesperum (good evening) and gratis tibi valde, (thank you very much.) However, before I go, let me clean all your toilets as an act of my deep appreciation.”
The shock would be palpable around the table; the British Prime minister is cleaning my toilets; what a humble thing to do! Jesus, the Son of God, teaches us that acts of service, often unseen, are the most extraordinary acts we can share.
“So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other. Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples,” from the gospel of John chapter 13, verses 34 and 35.
Let us consider these images and think about how we can serve and bless others, how we can become modern-day foot washers
Phil Collins is a pastor with Willow Park Church in Kelowna. His column appears Saturdays.