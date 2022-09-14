Time for Trudeau to take a hint and leave
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau recently told his cabinet that he’s sticking around as leader for the next election. He must be blinded by his ego-driven self-importance; otherwise, he would study his approval/disapproval ratings and then decide stepping down would be the best thing he could do for the future of the Liberal Party.
No doubt his announcement has had the same effect on other voters as it has had on me. In the next federal election I’m going to hold my nose and vote for Pierre Poilievre’s right-wing Conservative party. At this time I can’t imagine becoming a bona fide Poilievre supporter, but if the Liberals continue to be led by a fiscally irresponsible, forked-tongued prima donna, I just might. Somebody should wake up the Liberal backroom strategists!
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Cabinet retreat looks bad on Liberal Party
Dear Editor:
Trudeau’s Liberals are at it again, a cabinet retreat/meeting in Vancouver.
How nice it must be to call for a taxpayer paid retreat for all Liberal cabinet members to travel to Vancouver for this when we already pay them to have residences in Ottawa where there is no shortage of government owned meeting rooms.
This would be like a family that is in debt over their heads borrowing more to fund a family meeting in Hawaii to discuss ways to cut their spending. It would be interesting to find out what this retreat will end up costing you and I after the wining and dining, hotel rooms, and air travel – not to mention in all likelihood our PM chose to fly here in the prime ministerial private jet just to prove he is serious about unnecessary pollutants in the atmosphere contributing to climate change.
These retreats have happened before but there is no need to have them, could these dollars have been put to better use? Absolutely, just ask the homeless or people on long waiting lists for surgeries or those operating food banks but it’s comforting knowing that the Liberal cabinet members will be well fed in their first-class accommodations during their Vancouver retreat.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
It was a rollercoaster of a week in news
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, Sept. 4, came tragic news of a massacre in a Saskatchewan Indigenous community; 10 people knifed to death and 18 badly injured, with two brothers on the run. The manhunt ensued, with one brother found dead while the other, Myles Sanderson, finally arrested on Sept. 7 just 100 kilometres from the murder scene.
News soon emerged of his unexplained death in police custody, as it became even more evident that drastic changes are required in the Canadian justice system.
The 32 year-old murderer was on parole with 59 convictions for violent crimes and drug offences, etc, having been involved with heavy-duty drugs from a very early age. A tragic life of doing drugs, committing violent crimes, getting convicted, serving time, being freed and then beginning the cycle over again.
He is only one of far too many with drug addiction and mental health issues for whom the jail cell has had a revolving door, since the deinstitutionalization experiment began in the 1960s and 1970s. The experiment simply doesn’t work, with Canada only one of many countries where societies are crumbling as a result.
Health professionals far wiser than me have echoed my repeated suggestions for modern secure medical centres, where addicts and those with mental health issues – often going hand-in-hand with homelessness – are treated and detained until they are cured. Such changes will be expensive, but money is found for many other government projects; in fact, the Canadian Liberal Party has spent at an unprecedented rate since taking power in 2015. In just seven years it has doubled the national debt incurred since the federation known as the Dominion of Canada was founded in 1867.
Outrage and sadness surrounding the Saskatchewan massacre slipped onto the back-burner on Sept. 8, when the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland. The second Elizabethan Age ended as the third Carolean Age commenced with King Charles III.
Global news media has gone into overdrive with accolades of the monarch’s 70 years of dedication and devotion, but suffice to add how lucky the Queen was to have been in comparatively good health and in control of her mental faculties at age 96. Only two days before her death she met with two British Prime Ministers to perform constitutional duties.
So many of us have witnessed loved ones in deteriorating health of body and mind, experiencing debilitating illnesses leading to painful and agonizing deaths at much younger ages.
The week ended on a somewhat brighter note with an acceptance speech that was second to none of the many witnessed in my lifetime of following politics at every level, from municipal, provincial, federal and international. The perfectly-balanced speech came after the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, won a blow-out victory on Sept. 10. Anaida Poilievre became an instant celebrity with her introduction of her husband and herself as a vibrant, vivacious Venezuelan immigrant from Caracas.
Both of their life experiences are inspiring, and in such contrast to the elitists who form Canada’s Liberal government. On the very day that the new monarch was proclaimed in England, Canadians got their first glance of King Pierre and his Caribbean Queen.
Bernie Smith, Parksville, B.C.
Filling prescriptions are all about profits
Dear Editor:
I believe Canadians’ health is on its way to coming second to profit maximization, in particular those amassed by an increasingly greedy pharmaceutical industry.
Resultantly, we continue to be the world’s sole nation that has universal health care but no similar coverage of prescribed medication, however necessary.
Not only is medication less affordable, but other research has revealed that many low-income outpatients who cannot afford to fill their prescriptions end up back in the hospital system as a result, therefore costing far more for provincial and federal government health ministries than if the medication had been covered. Ergo, in order for the industry to continue raking in huge profits, Canadians and their health, as both individual consumers and a taxpaying collective, must lose out big time.
Meantime, the industry profits from the continual sedation and/or concealment of ACE-trauma’s symptoms via tranquilizers and/or antidepressants. And I wouldn’t
be surprised if industry representatives had a significant-enough say in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual’s original composition and continue to influence its revisions/updates.
From my understanding, only a small percentage of physicians are integrating ACE-trauma science into the diagnoses and (usually chemical) treatments of their patients.
Also, I don’t believe it’s just coincidental that the only two health professions’ appointments for which Canadians are fully covered by the public plan are the two readily pharmaceutical-prescribing psychiatry and general practitioner health professions? Such non-big-pharma-benefiting health specialists as counsellors, therapists and naturopaths (etc.) are not covered a red cent.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock, B.C.