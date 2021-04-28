We all fall into bouts of depression. We all have moments of sadness that overwhelm us from the inside, and a feeling that we’re alone against the world.
Even a joker like me can feel like I’m in the darkness of a bottomless pit.
Admitting that you’re sad is not admitting defeat. If you let darkness rent space in your head it will overtake the light — you remember the light — right?
Just as we all can feel as blue as deep water; we can all recall better days. In the reaches of your mind you have a special moment of bliss, and that’s all it takes to make the corners of your mouth tighten with a grin of delight.
Mental health is even more important than your physical health, if you think about it (pun intended).
Humour is how I deal with my life’s woes; how you deal with yours is as varied as the people who’ll read these words. All these many years later I can still feel the sorrow of my dog’s sad demise — but I grin at all the joy that mutt gave to that little boy.
Triggers for depression can be caused by financial problems, relationship issues or the passing of someone special to your heart.
These issues can weigh you down, but you’re not alone, you just have to reach out. Odds are that people within a stone’s throw that have rocky moments of their own. Some people whine about pebble sized problems, while down the street a single mother has a boulder to shoulder up a steep hill.
You’d think that mothers would have more reasons to go ‘postal’ than someone who carries letters for a living.
I hope that just knowing that you’re not as isolated as you may think gives you some peace of mind. I hope you take some comfort from these words or maybe take a little pill to relax your shattered nerves.
Being medicated maybe the only way to go; as long as your supplier has a diploma on their wall and not a cannabis flag.
Let’s say you got the flu; you’d go to your doctor and they would take your temperature — makes sense — right? So why is social shaming attached to mental health?
If only there was some way to take the mental temperature of Canada. I guess the only question would be: in which province should we stuff the thermometer?
They say that every snowflake that falls is special in its own way. You too have special needs when it comes to your degree of sanity.
Some lucky people can find peace in a simple pause of quite solace, while others may require a more professional hands-on approach, involving a white coat with long, long sleeves.
In my opinion there should be as many mental health outlets as there are Starbucks — everyone could use a little ‘pick-me-up’.
Everyone could use a sympathetic ear or even a shoulder to cry on, from time to time. I know the power of a sincere hug, a kind word or even a nod to show acknowledgment.
We all need someone to share our thoughts with, someone who is wise beyond their years or has a diploma on the wall, and not a flag for a curtain.
Think of all the stress that comes with every bill, every loud mouthed jerk — now think about a bright sunny day.
