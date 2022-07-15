BC Liberals were first to carbon tax
Dear Editor:
Re: Dan Albas’ MP Report (July 8, The Daily Courier)
Dan Albas has seemingly forgotten (or supposes we have) that right here in this province, the pseudo-”Liberals” and former premier Gordon Campbell brought in the cash-grab carbon tax in 2008, fully 11 years before “this Trudeau government” introduced a carbon tax in 2019 and long before the advent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Did it have a “compounding effect” here? You bet; obscenely so. Did anyone protest? No.
Furthermore, in other provinces where the carbon tax is still administered federally, consumers are receiving substantial rebates. That’s not so in the provinces, quick on the bandwagon to seize the opportunity to absorb the proceeds with little more than a token recompense to consumers.
Have we been “paying heavily” and are “adversely impacted”? Is it a “serious financial hardship”? Darned right it is, and has been – long before “this Trudeau Liberal government.”
The Conservative Opposition sees this as an opportunity to undercut federal government revenue while yet screaming deficit.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Don’t blame homeless for rising crime stats
Dear Editor:
I was a bit taken aback by the recent statement from Penticton’s mayor about community safety. It was a simplistic message that blamed everyone else.
I looked at recent crime data in Canada. There are many communities that have seen drastic increases in homeless numbers at the same time as seeing decreases in crime. One does not equate to the other.
So the mayor’s statement that tried to blame the homeless is simply factually incorrect. If he wrote it, stop being political when it comes to crime. If staff wrote it, which I am guessing they did, they ought to do some homework before releasing factually incorrect statements to the public as a government.
What is simple is that the council and senior management have only done two things to try to deal with crime. More police and more bylaw. That is fact. It is what is on the city’s own website.
Clearly this simplistic approach has not worked. Just look at crime data in Penticton. More police and bylaw equals more crime. Hmm.
When you only respond to something instead of stopping it then you just get a big ole cycle which we are in.
No one can explain to me how more police and bylaw equals less crime. There is no other community in the world that has any reputation trying this simple approach.
The statement made council look like they have no plan and no idea what to do next.
I am happy to help in any way I can if they are willing to learn and change.
The community is clear. They will no longer wait for this council to blame everyone else.
The ignorant statement didn’t help in any way build confidence that you are leaders when it comes to crime and safety in Penticton.
We want real results today.
Paul Honsta, Penticton
Deep-space photos are just a distraction
Dear Editor:
What better way to distract people from the woes of our mismanaged Earth than to give us pretty deep-space pictures from a multibillion-dollar camera.
Just another colossal waste of money.
Steve Hoffman, Victoria
--
Email your letters to letters@ok.bc.ca