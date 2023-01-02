Urban centres likely to evolve

I am beginning to believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact upon the economy both here and in the United States. This past week, my wife and I spent four days in Seattle – a venture we had not been able to undertake for more than 30 months.
That city has, in that interval, undergone significant changes. First, the number of vacant shopfronts in the downtown area was very large. Several of our favourite restaurants were no longer operating and those that remained were seldom open for lunch and served dinner only on Wednesdays through Saturday or Sunday. The pedestrian traffic was sharply reduced and even on December 26, traditionally a day for retail bargain-hunting, was nowhere near what we remembered from pre-pandemic years.
Hotels have suffered as well. Our hotel of over 150 rooms frequently had only eight or ten customers per day at the height of the pandemic. As a consequence, many service employees were laid off and some found other permanent jobs. When conditions improved, they did not all return, thereby leaving some hotels with only minimum staff.
Will these changes be permanent. Has the local economy in Seattle witnessed a turning point? (I can’t apply this question across the nation since I have not seen many other locales recently.) The answer is quite possibly yes.
Allowing knowledge workers to work from home for several years has profoundly affected their lifestyle choices. No longer the 30 or more minutes each way spent commuting to their jobs. If employment requires you only to come downtown once or twice a week you will no longer use lunch hours in centre-town to do shopping. Your consumption behaviour is more likely to be focused in the suburban centres where you live.
Social and recreational life has also adjusted. During the pandemic there was no more heading downtown for entertainment since most concert venues, clubs and theatres were closed for an extended time. People adjusted their habits and many found new substitutes for time-honoured leisure rituals.
So, what is the future of the downtown if not to cater to these former commuters? This is where the real challenge lies.
It will probably take a decade or more for cities to reconfigure their urban cores in response to the new market conditions. (Recall that it took several decades to build the prosperous suburban communities around Seattle as well as those around many other major cities in North America.)
But Seattle is a very wealthy city and its downtown boasts world class cultural facilities and other amenities that will attract people to live there. Undoubtedly some of the closed storefronts will be leased again, probably by different businesses, though that process will take time.
It seems likely successful cities like Seattle will develop a residential inner core dominated by older, retired residents in addition to young hipsters; after all, populations in the US and Canada are aging.
These residents will demand solutions to the problem of homelessness plus improved safety, better public transportation, affordable housing, community features such as restaurants and shops and recreational facilities such as parks, community centres and libraries.
Cities across North America will continue to undergo change. Think of the successful rejuvenation of other downtown neighbourhoods that have, in the past, suffered from a depressed local business climate.
Even Detroit, a city ravaged by economic downturns in the 20th century, has started to rebound as older people, mainly empty nesters, find living downtown has many attractions.
The aging population, market pressures that make single family houses largely unaffordable, and the desire to avoid long commutes to and from work will exert relentless pressure upon city governments to reconfigure their housing stock and commercial areas to meet these market opportunities.
This evolution may mean less space for individual family units. It may also mean fewer private vehicles and more bicycles in a more open, friendly and safer urban core.
Finally, it is probable that participation in local elections will rise as people become more attuned to issues impacting their local neighbourhoods.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.