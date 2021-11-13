Dear EDITOR: At age 70-plus, I am furious to read about these anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers being ignorant and rude at the Remembrance Day service in Kelowna (Courier/Herald, Nov. 12).
My gramps was an Ambulance First Sergeant with the Canadian Medical Corps in the first World War and, a great-uncle who flew with the RFC/RAF Sept. to Nov. 1918, and, an other uncle who fed the French and Dutch for the International Red Cross in the Second World War.
Today, I am beyond livid.
And, a cancelled U.N. Peacekeeping project in 1964 to Vietnam does not lessen my hatred of these anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers.
Six young Canadian men I trained with died in Vietnam; they chose to go even though they did not have to.
Almost no one remembers that about 200-some Canadian died in that useless war, yet these people are rude and ignorant to these young men's memories.
I really hope the Mounties find these people and will take them in front of a Judge Roy Bean who can give these people something to think about, other than their selfishness to disrupt a meaningful event.
Gord Young, Peterborough, Ont.
Dear EDITOR: At a time and place, November 11th, 2021, at the Kelowna Cenotaph, when most people there took time to remember the sacrifices of family members serving our country in different wars, and some of whom paid the ultimate price — they did not return — a group of anti-vaxxers disrupted this memorial.
Their conduct is totally inexcusable, and I only hope that members of the RCMP who were present and who likely know those few individuals from previous demonstrations, will find some article in the Criminal Code which covers this abhorrent behaviour, and recommend that charges be laid against them.
Robert Mason, Summerland
Dear EDITOR: I was outraged to learn that anti-vaxxers not only were protesting at Kelowna’s cenotaph, but there were also related problems in Kamloops and Cranbrook.
Remembrance Day is a sacred day and to intrude on it in such a disgusting way is most disheartening. It was very hurtful to our veterans and to the memory of those who died in the service of Canada.
To the veterans who were insulted by this behaviour and to the families of Armed Forces members who died, I would like to say that these awful people are a minority in this country.
Most of us have great respect for veterans and those who died and we will never forget what they did for Canada.
Janet L. MacNeil, Caledonia, Ont.
Dear EDITOR: To the absolute vile woman and man who decided that Remembrance Day was a good day to voice their opinion — shame on both of you and anyone else who supported you that day. As far as I am concerned, both of you are not a member of the human race!
Like many men and women who gave their lives for us to have the freedom to make our own choices, you completely showed you are not educated enough to not use Facebook, Twitter and other social media's to get your incorrect misleading information.
Like many other children’s parents who have a mom or dad, grandparent, brother, sister, etc., who proudly stood up and signed up for service for their country called Canada. My late father landed on Juno Beach on D-Day in a tank with the 1st Hussars (London, Ont.) and survived to come home to his wife and start a family.
I am proud of my late father, his buddies who came back and those who did not.
Shame on you two people who embarrassed yourselves!
George Spadafore, Georgian Bluffs, Ont.
Dear EDITOR: I have never been so disgusted as I was Thursday watching protesters at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Kelowna.
You should be ashamed of yourselves. Our veterans are being remembered for what they did for all of us. They felt obligated to sign up to go and fight a war so that all of us would have a free country to live in.
Those left at home had the obligation to take care of each other while our soldiers were gone, many never coming back home. Yes, you are free to say what you like and make your own choices, but we all have the obligation to do what we need to do to protect the freedom and well-being of all.
So many of you proved Thursday that caring about the well-being of others isn’t even on your radar. Shame on you. Yes, I am vaccinated. I was more than willing to protect you but you on the other hand... well.
Ev Clack, Vernon
Dear EDITOR: To all the disrespect individuals who felt need to disrupt the Remembrance Day service, may I remind you that the freedoms you enjoy today are the result of the men and women that you disrespected yesterday.
Darryn Titterington, Kelowna
Dear EDITOR: I just read that a some demonstrators for anti-vaccinations had a demonstration in Kelowna at a Remembrance Day ceremony.
They took over the service using their microphones to disrupt it at the eleventh hour.
Obviously this group has never heard the saying, “There’s a time and a place for everything.” This was not the time nor the place.
Their total lack of respect for all the veterans that fought in the wars, so that they can live in peace and have the freedoms that they have today, is appalling.
It is unconscionable the level of disregard, disrespect and lack of moral and ethical conduct that was displayed by a group of self- interested, undisciplined children who feel that they have the right to be heard on a day that the country honours their veterans.
They should be ashamed!
Gillian Harney, Port Moody
Dear EDITOR: How much freedom is too much freedom? The disruption of Kelowna’s Remembrance Day ceremony by people fighting a small prick in the arm for the benefit of our country is an abomination.
John and Carol Bubb, Summerland
The positive spirit of Remembrance Day
Dear EDITOR: I walked the few blocks to the Keremeos Civic Park on Thursday to see what, if any, memorial service would be held for Remembrance Day during these difficult times. I arrived to find more than 100 like-minded citizens, but no official observation apparent.
Two men from the gathering mounted the cenotaph and stated that they would stand as Honour Guard and at 11 o’clock would everyone bow their heads and observe a moment of silence in honour of those who had served.
The flag was already at half-mast, reminding everyone that many others had also gone through difficult times.
After the minute ended, someone in the back of the group started to sing “O Canada” and almost immediately all joined in, especially the “Freedom” sign family group who sang loudly, clearly and amazingly, right on tune.
As someone whose mother served in the RAC from 1941-1945 and father served in the RCAF from 1939-1945, I was particularly heartened by the number of ordinary (or rather extraordinary) individuals and families who took the time to pay tribute to our veterans, despite the challenges of today’s world.
It reinforced my belief that we are fortunate indeed to live in one of the greatest countries on the planet, due in no small part, to those who remembered.
Today, Keremeos Memorial Park lived up to its name.
D. Ian Smith, Keremeos