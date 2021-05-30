On Tuesday at 1 p.m., I was firmly in front of my computer screen awaiting the anticipated circuit breaker announcement.
We were all ready to hear plans to reopen our majestic province, one of the greatest places on this green and blue planet. As our start-up plan was presented, we faith leaders waited to hear if in-person meetings could resume.
The road map takes us to full gatherings following Labour Day; September is coming.
I could imagine the church bells ringing all over British Columbia. My team had a spring in their step; cheerfulness filled the air like fragrant freesias. Like many places of worship, we have creatively continued to gather within our restrictions: we have offered drive-in services; outside worship gatherings; our children’s and youth work has thrived, offering safe spaces, friendship and of course, hotdogs.
Not to mention, the endless online events, groups, and webinars.
The sound of September was good news — so sound the bells, the church is coming home. As one city pastor texted me, “the end is nigh;” I could hear relief coming through the cellphone.
The big question is, what are you are asking for in your prayers as we reopen? How are you believing for your church?
Let us believe big.
A dear friend and mentor tells the story of how he pastored an inner-city church on the windy Prairies. As a church community, they connected to a deprived area and worked in partnership with an inner-city school forming a lunchtime Glee Club. The club offered music, singing and joy — a choir was created, and the kids thrived, the noise of happiness filled the halls. From a tiny seed, an idea, it is incredible what God can create.
Christmas was approaching, and the music teacher told the Glee Club, “I want to buy you all a simple treat; what would you like?” The children, surprisingly, said they would like a banana each — a simple banana. The teacher told them that they could have candy or chocolate, but they insisted on a banana. I’m sure the teacher encouraged them; if it was bananas they wanted, they could have had banana ice cream, banana milkshakes, fried banana fritters with syrup or even banana pancakes.
This simple story highlights that we often limit ourselves, our beliefs and our dreams to settle for less when there is so much more. Have we forgotten the power of prayer? Scripture offers us this encouragement, in Matthew 7:7: “Ask, and you will be given what you ask for. Seek, and you will find. Knock, and the door will be opened. For everyone who asks, receives. Anyone who seeks finds. If only you will knock, the door will open.”
Let us be praying, dreaming, and asking from God as our communities gather once more — He is Father who gives good gifts to His children who ask.