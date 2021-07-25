What truly brings us happiness?
When I was a small boy, long before the weekly lottery, my grandmother used to do the “football pools.” Founded in the 1920s, the pools was a form of betting on the results of football (soccer) games; those taking part predicted winners and received amounts accumulated from entry money.
I would be watching my grey-haired nan squinting through her thick glasses, carefully checking the results once a week. At the end of the mysterious process of ticks and crosses in rows of little boxes, she would lower her glasses to the end of her nose and say, “Tell him he has to go to work today.”
I would toddle off obediently to the bottom of the stairs, “Pop, Nan says you must go to work today — she hasn’t won again.”
Yes, in the 1970s, the dream was a million pounds. The belief was — and often still is — if I win, I will be happy, and my life will change forever. Even the American Declaration of Independence says, “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
However, we all know how winning the lottery has not enhanced some lives; in fact, the grass is not always greener on the other side, and the reality is that it is often an artificial lawn, and it fails to bring expected pleasure.
In the Bible, there is a difference between happiness and joy.
The Bible speaks of a profound joy that has its source deep within our lives; it is not a superficial, external feeling. It is a joy that comes from our deep faith and connection with God.
The assurance that He is with us, through the turbulent events of our life, knowing that we have a firm foundation, and we believe that, “And we know that all that happens to us is working for our good if we love God and are fitting into his plans” (Roman 8:28).
As the Oxford academic C.S Lewis reminded us, “Joy is the serious business of heaven.”
I love the feeling of happiness when we celebrate together; I mentioned last week the season of weddings we are in. This week, we welcomed a beautiful baby into our community; I have celebrated my children completing another year of classes.
We are all happy when we reach goals when our business is booming when we fall in love and enjoy rich friendships. We also know that this happiness is circumstantial and that joy is beyond our circumstances.
Pastor Rick Warren, who himself has experienced to most painful of circumstances, writes: “Joy is the settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of my life, the quiet confidence that ultimately everything is going to be alright, and the determined choice to praise God in every situation.”
Let’s get serious about joy and find a God-given strength in doing so.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.