Rejuvenated, renewed, reborn; spring awakens man, beast and even the soil beneath your feet.
This year’s spring feels especially liberating. All hope is not lost; science has made the eradication of the COVID-19 virus possible. The political temperature has been lowered thanks to the eviction of Donald Trump from the White House.
Speaking of manure spreading; it’s that time of year to get dirty and sow your seed. At the very least buy a beautiful bouquet and celebrate the changing of the seasons.
Because I was born on the equinox, spring has always held a special meaning to me. People around the world celebrate with me the connection between humans and nature. Ancient people have built stone monuments to mark the sun’s passing.
My Native heritage has an almost religious belief when it comes to the environment and all of its creatures. Think of it like your mother; she gave you life and sustained you all those years.
Nature is just like Mom; if you make a mess and don’t clean it up there will be hell to pay. If mankind lived by the laws of nature, Mother Nature wouldn’t have to persecute humanity with extreme ice storms, blistering heat waves or a biological weapon like COVID-19.
There is Native lore that believes that the ingestion of dirt from your environment will help keep a person healthy. I thought it was silly — right?
I then started to think of myself as just another link in nature’s symbiotic chain. Part of that chain is the microbes contained within the soil beneath your feet. Maybe there is some merit to the ancient lore or am I just being silly?
I’m not recommending you eat a mud pie; but every time you smell freshly turned soil you’re ingesting microscopic microbes — besides, what did you think boogers were made of?
Picking the right spot to plant the right plant is very important. Some plants like plenty of sun and some like a shady nook. Another consideration is what you want to grow and how much time you want to invest — much like a marriage.
Do you want a rockery with low maintenance cactus or flowers created by a labour of love? Considering my aboriginal connection with the land, I’m lucky to have married an English rose with a green thumb.
Speaking of a labour of love, you must also love labour, because plants are much like children. They need watering, feed bulls**t and if you leave them alone long enough they’ll die.
Spring is a time to break soil; paint your surroundings with a pallet of flowers or invest in this fall’s harvest, and truly enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Around my house I’m the poor mule who digs the holes, totes the poop and picks the weeds — but who gets all the praise — you guessed it, the jackass’s wife.
I must admit it though I love the colourful flowers, digging in the dirt and as an opinion columnist, I also enjoy spreading fertilizer.
I’ve spent most my life on the road, so it just wasn’t practical having children, pets and plants were out of the question. You might say I’ve set down roots. I now have time for a pet, a garden and as far as children are concerned I make up for it by being very immature and young at heart.
Maybe I’ll grow marijuana and sell it high!
Email beeinthebonnet@shaw.ca