It is easy to understand why Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine. After all, Russia’s military vastly out-manned and out-gunned the Ukrainian forces.
He undoubtedly assumed that any military move against that nation would be short-term, only lasting until the weaker state collapsed and Russia took over either directly or with a puppet administration in charge in Kyiv.
He was also emboldened by several other factors. First was the heavy dependence of the rest of Europe on Russian energy from both natural gas and oil. That dependence was made stronger by the relatively cheap prices the Russians charged for those sources of energy.
Several multinational giant oil firms (Esso, BP and Shell) had substantial operations in Russia and could be expected to resist pressures to shut these down.
Second, the European Union was far from unified in their dealings with Putin. Germany in particular had, under Angela Merkel, followed a relatively soft foreign policy towards Russia, not only because of the importance of Russian energy but also because of significant German investments in Russia including large bank loans. Russia was also important as a major German export market.
Add to that the disarray of the NATO alliance after four years of Donald Trump and his anti-NATO rants. Putin assumed that, were he to invade Ukraine, neither the European Union nor its member states would directly intervene to stop the Russian invasion. No doubt he believed this was also true of a weakened NATO.
Finally, the United States has been experiencing both rising prices and a post-pandemic recovery incorrectly perceived by voters as too slow.
Putin probably thought that the U.S., dealing with a highly polarized domestic situation, would not be able to summon the political will to react forcefully to a Russian move into the Ukraine.
No doubt he expected that, if the U.S. and the EU imposed sanctions against Russia, they would, as they have been previous such cases, likely be more symbolic than effective.
Finally, it appears Putin felt certain that he would face no domestic opposition if he invaded Ukraine. After all, he controls virtually all of the Russian media, has no hesitancy in ruthlessly suppressing dissidents and political opponents, and had assembled massive foreign exchange reserves to weather any sanctions and to prevent Russians from feeling their worst effects.
Considering all these factors, it is no surprise that Putin invaded a territory that had under previous Russian governments — both Communist and Czarist -—been deemed part of Russia. Unfortunately for Putin, things have not turned out the way he thought they would.
Ukraine decided to fight even though the final outcome was almost certain. Russia might win but the cost of victory would be high and ongoing in an endless occupation that will relentlessly harass the Russian military occupiers.
Europe realized that Putin’s actions are destabilizing all of Europe and the countries there need to devote more resources to defence and discipline its relations with an aggressive Russia. Germany decided it would ship weapons to Ukraine.
NATO understood that they could not intervene directly for fear of a nuclear reaction by Russia, but could unify with the EU in imposing punishing sanctions. This has already diminished trade with Russia and led to major investment in alternative sources of energy, including nuclear, in the West.
The U.S., emerging finally from its Trump funk, built a unified posture and joined effective and punishing penalties imposed on Russia without regard to the impact on its domestic economy. Though the cost to consumers will not be high, these decisions required real courage on the part of President Joe Biden.
Public opinion in both Europe and North America supports sanctions and has already exerted great pressure on firms to cease activity in Russia. This will continue if Russia occupies Ukraine and exerts repression on Ukrainian citizens.
As the sanctions became more stringent, Russia attacked civilian populations and threatened nuclear reprisals in an effort to stop military aid going into Ukraine.
Putin needs an exit ramp and it is not obvious what that might be. Nuclear war means the end of life as we know it. We need to find that off-ramp quickly or nuclear war is inevitable.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.