My friend Dwight is a Renaissance man, defined as, “A man who can do all things, if he will,” (Leon Battista Alberti, 1404-72). That is distinct from a Renaissance woman, who can do many if not all things, if she will, even some that a man cannot.
For almost anything mechanical, electronic or structural, Dwight is a gifted and multi-ticketed high-achiever.
Freelance “quality technology” is the job-description clearly printed on his business card.
The Arts also figure in his varied and talented personality. For years he has created sets and acted and occasionally danced in local theatre productions. He can sometimes be seen in locally-shot movie roles, too.
When the Repair Cafes were current he was one of the first “fix-it” volunteers. Dwight’s generous spirit seems to help everyone he knows, and those he does not. So the good motorcycle friend is not the type to spend much time foraging in dumpsters. Who knows, however? The next movie shoot might need a dumpster-diver character …
One lovely afternoon last summer Dwight was alerted to a dumpster mother lode. A shining motorcycle tank and other articles were piled beside it.
What further treasure might lurk inside, he wondered, as he headed for the Lake Avenue alley between Pandosy and Water Streets?
On arrival, “I noticed things, mostly tools and motorcycle parts flying out (the) dumpster ... I have a definite interest in both those things so I decided to park quickly” and investigate. He saw a person he thought might be “homeless, or perhaps of a similar character.”
The man was of shorter stature with rough, muscular features, “and the appearance of being unkempt,” the former 23-year Western Star quality manager said. Lying nearby was a bicycle with a large collection of cans in a clear plastic bag attached to the handlebar.
From inside the container the fellow had hung a pair of giant bolt cutters momentarily from the top edge, while rummaging through a plywood carpenters’ tote for other tools, Dwight said.
Suspecting the impact the bolt cutters might have on neighborhood locks “in the hands of this man or his associates,” the responsible citizen decided to grab the cutters.
The dumpster raider, now out of the container, took hold of the other cutter arm and “the tug of war began,” Dwight recounted.
“He was shouting, ‘Don’t (mess) with me! You don’t know what you’re doing you soft bastard!’
“He was yelling in French slang that I vaguely remember from growing up in southern Saskatchewan (the Gravelbourg area).”
While the angry salvage activist chased and threatened the charitable citizen with the club-wielding prize, Dwight’s idea of defending himself suddenly evaporated.
“The decision was easy,” he grinned. “To let go of the cutters and run to the car and drive away. I went home and phoned the police. They quickly responded but by then the man had left.”
Several months later Dwight emailed: “The bolt cutters were probably used recently in removing locks from storage units in the condo parkade on Water Street, very close to where our tug- of-war took place.”
