I’m not exactly Miss Manners, but an etiquette rule that should be followed, but never is, deals with phone messages. The entire world now utilizes call display on their phone.
Whenever I call someone and don’t get them live, I leave a message. Why? So they don’t wonder all day what I wanted or (if I don’t know them) who this strange number was. Even if I dial a wrong number, I still leave a message telling them that. It’s a courtesy.
————
What made “WKRP in Cincinnati” great was the show’s creator actually worked in commercial radio during its glory years. The writers created great characters including Dr. Johnny Fever, played by Howard Hesseman, who died last week. Entertainment writers often pick the Thanksgiving turkey drop as one of the best single episodes in television history. I give honourable mention to the episode dedicated to The Who stampede (which happened in Cincinnati) and the softball episode (where the pitcher couldn’t concentrate when Loni Anderson was up to bat.)
————
Speaking of recently departed celebrities, I scored a phone interview with Meat Loaf in the early 2000s. As you might recall, “Bat Out of Hell II” and its monster single “I Would Do Anything For Love” both reached No. 1. After years of obscurity, Meat Loaf had one of the greatest comebacks in rock history. The “Bat” sequel was originally seen as a joke by industry insiders. I asked Meat who he thought had the greatest rock comeback. After thinking about it, he picked Tina Turner, although, like he, she didn’t really go away. Tina kept working to support her family even doing game shows. It was just that nobody noticed her talent for years until “Private Dancer” changed everything.
————
To federal Conservatives, I hate to say I told you so. Faithful readers of this column may recall I chose Peter MacKay as the most winnable candidate of the four who ran for the leadership in 2019.
————
A “Miller Time” reader was cleaning out a house and found hard copies of newspapers from 1948 highlighting the Chilliwack floods. Other headlines discovered included coverage of the moon landing, Britain declaring war and Rommel’s fate being sealed.
“Al” hates the idea of throwing them out. If there’s a historical group or local buff that can put these to use, hit me with an email and I’ll pass your name along.
————
I had a (expletive deleted) head cold this week and showed minor symptoms of COVID. Kudos to the team from Interior Health in Penticton that provided the rapid-test kits. Phenomenal service.
Fortunately, it was just that — a bad cold, so I set up camp in my kitchen for a few days. Although younger people will disagree, for me, I seem to be more focused and attentive when I work in an office setting. There are too many distractions around the house — Milo being one of them.
—————
This week marked 20,000 days since the Toronto Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup. Forgive me for repeating this joke every year.
What happens in Toronto when the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2? You get six more weeks of bad hockey.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca