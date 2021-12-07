Dear editor: Have you ever driven in Paris? Have you ever driven in London on the other side of the road? What about in Africa on safari?
Let me ask you: How would you know when you are back in Penticton? Well, that’s a no-brainer – the driving habits here are far worse than any of the locales mentioned above.
What the heck is wrong with Penticton? If we were talking about table manners we would all be classed as pigs! Who the hell is training us? Where are our skills and manners?
Can you imagine being in an accident in which you are at fault? Can you imagine hurting or killing a kid? Can you imagine what that would be like? Would you ever be able to smile again? Could you ever laugh again?
For crying out loud, stop and have a second thought. What the heck is the rush?
Penticton, believe me, a former European coach driver, we are the worst set of drivers that I have come across. We all need a serious re-think. Who the hell is rubber stamping our licence renewals? My God, will someone step up here and enact some change in our morals?
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Another use for rink cash
Dear editor: As we sit here in our warm apartments, looking out at the foul weather, we see that city workers are hard at work, doing their jobs of creating our new skating rink, and we have to wonder about city council’s priorities.
Penticton does have many (how many we do not know) homeless people in our community who need a place to live – a home.
Could council be putting that money toward some sorts of homes for people who do not have them? We know the funds for the rink would not buy much, but surely they could be a starter fund, and perhaps open access to some grants.
Just wondering. It’s not very pleasant out there, and this is just the beginning of December.
Sandra Henson, Lee Davidson and Carol Shea, Penticton
BC Transit is confusing
Dear editor: We think of ourselves as a destination of choice here in the Okanagan Valley, but BC Transit’s service can be baffling for visitors.
I recently met a fellow at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre trying to find bus No. 40 to Osoyoos. He’d flown to Kelowna from Alberta with his big roller bag as he’d just retired and had been planning to winter in Osoyoos. He’d checked online, phoned the only number that appears in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit Rider’s Guide, and still couldn’t locate the bus.
It cost him over $140 for a taxi from the Kelowna airport to make the 4 p.m. Osoyoos bus. Finally—having to catch my own bus—
I told him to ask one of the local drivers at Cherry Lane. As my bus pulled away, I spotted him over on the Athens Creek sidewalk south of Warren. There was the sign for bus No. 40 to Osoyoos!
Why couldn’t he have been given that information online or via the one and only transit phone number? There must have been a way to avoid that expensive taxi ride with clearer directions beforehand about bus connections. Not all our tourists and long-term visitors come with their own vehicles. We should make bus service throughout the valley more user-friendly.
I’ve chosen not to own a vehicle and manage well enough. However, at one point, I tried to visit a cousin in Salmon Arm after Greyhound quit servicing western Canada. I could get to Kelowna, but nobody could say where the pickup point was for Salmon Arm. When I finally found the answer, I realized that I’d be going via Kamloops!
I never did make that trip and have learned to be content with boots nailed to the floorboards here in Penticton.
Merle Kindred, Penticton
Christmas is less Christian
Dear editor: There is a great love underlying the original idea of Christmas gift giving. Bringing children to the manger meant seeing the gift of how God gets involved with us to save us from chaos. Now when gift giving has become a matter of obligatory shopping trips, then the idea of presents becomes completely distorted.
Up to now, when our world is rapidly awaiting a saviour, the trend was developing to separate the festival of Christmas from its original roots. Of course, a lingering echo still remains of what touched people when they learned God had come to Earth in Jesus; to show us what it really means to be a human being, graced with infinite longings.
Christmas came into the power of wanting for oneself, an instrument of insatiable desire and has fallen into the hands of the markets who now determine the best gift for our youth to receive.
The process of using carols in the pursuit of sentimentality, the Christmas cards which in former years were decorated with nativity scenes are now replaced by secular themes – all ignoring the great and urgently needed Christmas mystery.
Of course, the real victims in this development are children who are being told a pack of lies.
One grandmother asked me once to encourage our children to decide, as part of Advent, to be grateful and happy with whatever gifts they received from the hearts of the gift givers.
Pruning back Christmas to a time of faith, hope and love will be an enormous task – yet this year the bread of hope for our saviour is rising. Our certainties are collapsing. The footsteps of the migrants are shaking the earth, COVID-19 has set limits to material progress and the abundance of money is troubling and dividing families.
More young people are on the streets, shattered by the cruelty of a life that they arrived to with drugs, the absence of philosophy teachers and a home life that offered no real answers to the meaning of human existence. More than ever, we need an Advent season enlightened with a fresh search for God; starting with a visit to the church of our baptism.
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton