Here are a few random, somewhat trivial comments for a snowy Friday morning in January.
—————
The fact that Bev Preistman, who led Canada to a gold medal in the Olympic women’s soccer championship, wasn’t among the three finalists for FIFA’s female coach of the year award proves one thing. Since the invention of awards, anything determined by subjective judging will be flawed.
—————
Milo loves snow, provided it’s powdery and easy to plough through, but absolutely hates cold weather. On Thursday morning, he made a doggie snow angel before locating a spot to do his thing. During the cold spell, he’s happy to stay home and watch reruns of his favourite TV show, “Lassie.”
—————
In a positive series of posts that have gone viral, Betty White’s fans are encouraged to donate $5 (or more) to any animal-rescue organization on Monday, Jan. 17, the date that would have been her 100th birthday. In addition to being one of television’s funniest actors for decades, White was also an animal lover, even turning down a pivotal role in Jack Nicholson’s “As Good As It Gets” over a joke dealing with animal cruelty.
—————
Thank you to city and highway crews from Enderby up to Osoyoos, along with the many Good Samaritans, who are working hard to clear streets, highways, sidewalks and walkways during this latest dump of snow. Again, thank you to our letter and newspaper carriers for their extra work during challenging circumstances.
—————
For traditionalists, here’s a stat that brings hope. Vinyl’s share of physical album sales accounted for less than 2% in 2011. What a difference a decade can make. In 2021, vinyl accounted for more than half of all physical album sales. Vinyl records are now outselling CDs. Many of these, of course, are re-releases, but it’s great to walk into a music store and see “Sgt. Pepper” and “Dark Side of the Moon” on full display alongside newer releases by Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.
—————
Elvis Presley would have turned 87 on Saturday, Jan. 8.
—————
Thank you to Lake Country Mayor James Baker for 33 years of service to his community including the past 17 years as mayor. Earlier this week, he announced he would not seek
re-election. He will be missed.
—————
For fans of bluegrass/
Appalachian music, the 14-year wait is over. The long overdue follow-up to Alison Krauss and Robert Plant’s Grammy-winning “Raising Sand” is now available.
“Raise the Roof” is another eclectic, weird, yet irresistible album featuring the combined talents of the 27-time Grammy winner and former Led Zeppelin frontman.
But don’t expect “Whole Lotta Love” or “Tall Cool One,” Plant has truly reinvented himself.
“Raise the Roof” includes covers of The Everly Brothers, Merle Haggard and R&B legend Allen Toussaint, all under the masterful production of T Bone Burnett and an amazing collection of bluegrass musicians.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca