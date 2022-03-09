Dear editor: Re: “Some more equal than others at City Hall,” March 1.
David Bond perpetuates previously published information that inaccurately describes plans to widen Glenmore Road.
The 2009 agreement between the city and McKinley Beach Resort developer always allowed for reviews and adjustments based on surrounding development and their impacts on road works and traffic volumes. In the 13 years since that original development agreement was signed, we’ve seen significant population growth and development in Lake Country and the Glenmore Valley/Wilden neighbourhoods.
This, along with construction of John Hindle Drive, have changed the share of traffic volume on Glenmore Road attributable to the McKinley Beach development.
The requirement for the McKinley Beach development to contribute to improvements along Glenmore Road is based on the development reaching a 60 per cent build-out, as spelled out in the 2009 agreement. The development has not yet reached this threshold.
When it does, the developer’s share of the total traffic on Glenmore will be reviewed against the total cost of improvements contained in the 2009 requirements.
Where it makes sense to do so based on standards that have changed or reduced, that payment will be re-directed toward other necessary city projects.
Meanwhile, the developer is paying a transportation Development Cost Charge for future road projects in this area of the city, along with its proportionate share of the off-site road improvements. So far, that amounts to $5 million.
Bond inaccurately describes the developer’s 2021 application to rezone part of his property.
The development was not proposed for environmentally sensitive land. In fact, had the application proceeded, the city would have received a land dedication from the developer of 99.6 hectares of parkland and sensitive ecosystems, including an expansion of the McKinley Mountain Park.
Further, the statement that the developer would have reaped “something like $100 million” from the rezoning is baseless, since it is impossible to predict the value without detailed knowledge of unit types, servicing costs and other factors that would determine the value.
There is no “quiet way” to help any developer.
The development process is highly regulated and occurs in public meetings and hearings. The documents are there for anyone who cares to take the time to inquire about them.
Council is informed about development plans, and often take advantage of their ability to request additional information from the city manager.
Bond’s premise that one developer is receiving preferential treatment relies on an argument derived from inaccurate information he has received or misinterpreted.
Ryan Smith, Divisional Director, Planning and Development Services, City of Kelowna
When will we ever learn?
Dear Editor:
We can sing, we can dance; we can all take a chance
Come on, let’s have some fun
Try if you will, to remember the thrill
A new war has just begun….
We may have to worry and we may have to run
Who wants more death and sorrow?
A new war has just begun.…
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon