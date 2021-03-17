Dear editor: I strongly believe that Canada is one of the most amazing countries in the world. I was so excited and happy to turn my Canadian dreams into reality when I arrived in 2017 as a caregiver. But in just less than a month, everything went wrong.
I was in despair when I noticed that employers often took advantage of me as a worker. I stood up for my rights but lost my job. I changed employers four times in just a few years. The Canadian government needs to take action to make sure that migrant and undocumented workers are protected. This is especially important now that we have more burdens and sufferings due to the pandemic.
A way they can do this is to create clear and fair pathways to permanent residency for these workers. The Canadian government cannot deny the contributions of undocumented, migrant or temporary foreign workers to keep the economy afloat. Despite my bittersweet Canadian adventure, I still believe that dreams can become reality in Canada. By using my voice and sharing my story, I am hoping that one day I will continue to see a brighter future in Canada for myself and others with the same experience.
Maria Cano, Kelowna
Taylor has his royal lineage a little confused
Dear Editor: I enjoy reading Jim Taylor’s columns on Saturday mornings.
I was enjoying reading his article “Everyone is part of history at a certain age.” However l did find an error in something he said.
He mentioned the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was the father of Prince Philip, who is married to the Queen. Actually, Philip is nephew of Louis Mountbatten who was the son of Victoria, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
Mountbatten’s grandmother was Alice, Queen Victoria’s third child.
Mountbatten’s older sister was Alice who was the mother of Prince Philip. She married George I of Greece, a brother to King Constantine, and so Philip was actually a prince of Greece.
Louis married Edwina Ashley and they had two daughters, Patricia and Pamela.
Several years ago, I did an extensive study into the genealogy of the royal family, and so I have a booklet that I made with all this information.
Norma Thibault, Kelowna
Meghan, Harry at home in Hollywood
Dear Editor: Regardless of their race, creed, colour or gender, I do not like Meghan Markle or Harry Windsor.
Markle is a nasty racist and Windsor a spoilt brat nincompoop.
Markle and her stooge Windsor used an interview with Oprah Winfrey to launch an attack on the Royal House of Windsor, accusing them of racism.
The whole thing came across like a very bad soap opera, produced, directed and acted by Markle and Windsor.
If they are looking for a name for the show, I would suggest “As the Stomach Turns.”
Derek Coyle, Peachland
Thank you for the Theessen column
Dear Editor: I have been an avid reader of Sheryl Theessen’s column (A Caregiver’s Diary) in The Daily Courier and have appreciated her knowledge and perspective so much. Her candid column has undoubtedly helped many, many people.
Thank you for sharing this very personal journey. I wish her and her husband well on their final phase.
Carol Thomson, Kelowna
Where are all these parents of these kids?
Dear Editor: Watching the young people, mostly college kids, cavorting around on the beaches in Florida and Texas without masks or social distancing, you can only wonder where their parents are.
Would you, as a parent of college-age kids, allow your children the freedom to breach all the health regulations of state or federal governments, or in the case of Canada, our federal rules, and allow them to take flights to beaches open this time of year, just because the poor little darlings have had to put up with isolation and computer learning for the last year?
When you think about it, perhaps the blame should go way back on the shoulders of grandpas and grandmas who never laid down the law on their kids. Each generation seems more lenient than the next, each is less God-fearing, each lowers the moral standard. Is this the so-called “generational curse?”
Science has proven the choices we make as parents – the foods that we eat, the things that we do, our beliefs, our norms – can affect our DNA. We pass on the DNA sequence to our kids, and to our grandchildren. So, if we become addicted, we pass along to our children instructions that make them more vulnerable to our addictions. And then we wonder what the hell happened to our children and our grandchildren.
Frank Martens, Summerland
Canada ripe for takeover from Nazis
Dear editor: About a year ago, a gentleman who was born in Eastern Europe telephoned me after he read a letter I sent to local editors.
He lamented, “Canada today is not the Canada I emigrated to. Canadians are doing things my people did that cost them their freedoms just before the Nazis took power.”
During my lifetime Canada has, thankfully, been a nation where most people cherish free speech, just laws, liberty and individual worth.
The caller suggested that these Canadian ideals are in peril.
“I left my country when my people became careless about political matters and supported pro-Nazi politicians,” he said. “The Nazis introduced laws that restricted or removed our freedoms and made us afraid to speak or assemble.
“Hitler invaded our country, government spied on us and we feared neighbours that might report us if we said anything the government did not like.
“The law viciously prosecuted anyone who disagreed with the Nazis after they took power. People were jailed or simply disappeared. At great risk I fled to freedom in Canada. Today, Canadians are losing their liberty just as my people did under Nazi control.”
Following our conversation I thought about things some Canadians might be doing that will lead to a loss of freedom:
• blindly re-electing candidates they know have deliberately deceived us
• deeming patriotic schooling unimportant
• ignoring dangerous eradication of religion and historical triumphs
• seeking to remove inspired words from our national anthem
• accusing “old white men” — those who fought to save them from Hitler’s servitude of racism and white supremacy — of racism and white supremacy
• accept absurd claims that Canadian history is “racist.”
Some ignore reckless government spending, broken campaign promises, cancel culture, media plus gun control and draconian restrictions incoming dictators impose. Beware of those who want to control us as did Hitler the Europeans. Nazi or Communist, the brutality is the same.
The immigrant who called me fears the hazardous left turn in Canada. His country went a similar route and was quickly overtaken during his youth.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna