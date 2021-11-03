Dear Editor: Yes, yes, yes! We must curtail the use of fossil fuels immediately and prevent the looming global catastrophe.
Why won’t politicians get off their collective butts and make courageous, innovative, science-based decisions?
Wait a minute! Whenever a politician pledges to do something drastic, which will inevitably affect the pocketbooks of voters, shouts of outrage echo off the wildfire-scorched mountain tops. “Filling up my ($80,000) vehicle is now costing me $25 more per week! This is crazy!”
The environmental do-gooder’s political opponents self-servingly seize the opportunity to tap into the local vocal anger with whitewashed, science-defying arguments and then get elected. It’s an age-old game of footy: kicking the can down the road.
The nations of the world and the citizens of those nations are divided into “have-lots and have-nots” and the gap is getting ever wider. Autocratic China, the world’s greatest producer of greenhouse gases, has a long-term plan for global industrial dominance.
Given those two facts alone, the odds on meaningful fossil fuel reductions actually being mandated worldwide, after the COP26 talking heads release their joint-communique, are about the same as Santa Claus giving everyone an electric vehicle this Christmas! Pogo (a comic strip character today’s young people won’t be familiar with) said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
How prophetic!
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
In churches is hope of a united world
Dear EDITOR: In my lifetime, I have increasingly lamented the closure of many Christian churches in towns across Canada.
Each of these communities was contributing to our understanding of what it means to be a human being with infinite longings. Granted there were failures, prejudices and disorganization, but beyond all this, churches were giving a “mustard seed” soul to the nation on uniting the human family.
They carried the hopes of a united world.
One must know the world before one knows the parish. For all pastors and flocks, the church provides the setting for the unity of diverse cultures and nations, the unity of the generations and welcomes all who wish to join the family of families. Baptism is a sign of willingness to belong.
There is something elevating about parish memories.
While one suffers as much from the Church as for it (Flannery O’Connor), belonging is usually highly cherished and integrates into a new culture. I spent a few thrilling years in Denaby Main, a coal mining village in South Yorkshire, where people sought work from various parts of Britain and Ireland.
The parish, with a Catholic school, was an important feature, integrating new families, especially from Ireland. Personal identity was affirmed, providing a gradual openness to others and this was soon to reach a mutual enrichment. The British government were totally supportive of church life and the BBC on Sunday mornings also enriched and honoured this soul of the nation. They were great times and many found a home away from home in different churches. John Wesley, I discovered later, was greatly welcomed in coal mining villages.
Now there is the slackness of succeeding generations, who inherit the cultivated richness of a life that no longer satisfies them. Today, it is fashionable to highlight the failures of Catholics. We can even argue that the Holy Spirit is renewing the Church; using the relentless media to awaken us. We know we are being exiled; like the Jews being sent to Babylon 586 BC for an urgent period of purification.With truth filled Lamentations they prepared their souls for the rebuilding of the Temple.
But it’s not all bad news for us. The Catholic Church in the world grew by more than 15 million from 2018 -2019, according to a Vatican news agency — published on Oct 21st. The increase applies to all continents except Europe which saw the number of Catholic faithful decrease by 300,000 in that period the survey found.
Fr. Harry Clarke, Penticton
COVID -19 policies organized confusion
Dear EDITOR: Since the onset of COVID-19, innuendo, opinion, psychobabble and conspiracy theories seem to be the order of the day. The one area that seems to be somewhat overlooked, and in some cases maligned, is the scientific arena.
Over the last past few months, we have seen prohibitive mandates come to the fore; later re-defined; adjusted to fit certain situations and, even contradicted such that one size does not fit all.
A case in point is the land border control issue. For the last while, U.S. citizens, with full vaccination documentation, on non-essential trips, seem to have had permission to enter Canada.
Why is that? Is the U.S. vaccination program more efficacious than our Canadian program? The answer is probably not!
How is it that the Canadian border could be crossed by U.S. citizens with basic paperwork?
With the upcoming so-called “opening the border south by land” we Canadians can, once again frequent the U.S. by land. Sounds good, bu there is a caveat!
With proper COVID-19 certification of vaccination, as of Nov. 8, we may be in position to land travel to the U.S. for non-essential trips. However, to get back into Canada after a trip South, we need proof of a PCR Test (Polymerse Chain Reaction test) prior to our return to Canada.
Based on information on line, if you know you are going to travel south, you can be have the test done 72 hours prior to leaving. If you don’t do this, you must show that you have had this test in the U.S. prior to being allowed back home. A single test can be as much as $250.
Isn’t government grand?
Imagine, paying a toll to come home when the Americans can visit us for free essentially. What’s with that?
Another area of concern is entertainment. This could be sports events, weddings, large meeting gatherings, church attendees, bars and restaurants, etc. Until Oct. 25,fairly stringent, regimented rules were in place. After that date, some of these restrictions will no longer exist or will be downgraded in form.
Except for bars and restaurants, there may or may not still be a 50% attendance allowance. However, if the 50% rule is rescinded we could see hockey games with 20,000 fans in an arena or at a football game with little or no distancing between them albeit wearing masks.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Why are masks still needed in public?
Dear EDITOR: This past Friday and Saturday night, the South Okanagan Events Centre had the usual fans to watch the Vees hockey game.
All fans were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as well as all staff, volunteers and even the players.
So why is everyone still wearing masks?
Do the vaccines not work? Wasn't one of the promises of getting 70% of the population fully vaccinated dropping the masks?
Tom McKay, Penticton