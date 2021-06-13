I recently wrote about the importance of character — and that character is King.
Linked to character transformation is the ability to forgive others. Unforgiveness creates problems spiritually, emotionally, and physically. We seem to carry it in our bodies, a type of infection of the soul.
Resentment can spiral out of control and distort us into somebody we do not recognize. We climb, then drop like an emotional roller-coaster, travelling through a haunted house.
Forgiveness is not something that happens magically outside us. It is a choice of the mind and will to choose to let the offence go or even the offender. I have heard unforgiveness described as being trapped in a jail cell of bitterness, serving for someone else’s crime, or even described as drinking poison yourself and waiting for the other person to die.
Striking visuals.
I am not very good with my wardrobe; I need help, I need fashion advice; yes, I’m a cliché, my wife knows style and enjoys being my wardrobe manager.
But, I do love my small collection of winter coats; my favourite is my navy blue Musto wool coat, an expensive, classy piece. It was a gift from an old friend.
Apparently, the coat was too big for him. When I wear it, I feel terrific and stylish; I am ready for the freezing winds, driving snow and rainy days.
Forgiveness is that piece of spiritual clothing I intentionally wear throughout the day. The Apostle Paul encourages us to wear spiritual clothing, “So, chosen by God for this new life of love, dress in the wardrobe God picked out for you: compassion, kindness, humility, quiet strength, discipline. Be even-tempered, content with second place, quick to forgive an offence. Forgive as quickly and completely as the Master forgave you. And regardless of what else you put on, wear love. It’s your basic, all-purpose garment. Never be without it.” (Colossians 3:12-14 MSG).
I love the approach Eugene Peterson takes with the translation, “dress in the wardrobe God picked for you.”
So how do I wear the majestic coat of God’s forgiveness?
It starts with realizing how much the heavenly Father has forgiven us. The Bible links our ability to forgive to our realization of how much we have been forgiven.
“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). I often encourage people to be specific and deeply honest in their prayers, even writing down the offence in detail and turning the frank muse into a prayer of forgiveness about an issue. I fully believe that anything God asks us to do, He will give us the strength to carry it out, and before long, you are wearing the coat of forgiveness as you face the elements.
———
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.