We are so fortunate to live in this beautiful valley and in our truly magnificent province.
The motto of British Columbia, roars confidently in the ancient tongue of Latin, “Splendor sine occasu,” declaring “Splendour without diminishment.”
I can’t argue with that statement;
I am particularly captivated by those Okanagan crystal clear nights, demonstrating the magnificence of the Milky Way. The eternal life of the universe is mind-boggling; we see a glimpse of eternity.
There is the intricacy and complete patterns wherever we look, from looking up to gazing down.
As we pause, breathe, and absorb the sights, our souls are raised high. Nature brings us closer to the divine; as Paul said, “Everything comes from God alone. Everything lives by his power, and Everything is for his glory” (Romans 11:36.)
What is the Glory of God? We can start with his goodness; when we sit on a mountain or our front porch and look towards the north, we feel his goodness, the radiance of his splendour, his power, and the atmosphere of his presence. We see the trees and the importance of being deeply rooted, the skies telling us he is everywhere, the mysteries of space ensuring us that we dont need to have all of the answers and the second chances we all need as we see the sunrise.
Not to mention streams of life-giving water, vibrant colour and the desert of hardship.
It all exists for God’s glory.
If you feel like you have lost God, I believe that God wants to be found. The wisdom of Solomon states, “The Lord has made Everything for his purposes’ (Proverbs 16:4).
The natural world is a signpost pointing us back to God, declaring look this way, and you will see me. When we look at any piece of art, we catch glimpses of the artist’s life and see indications of the Creator.
I remember a friend of mine was chatting to someone who found it hard to understand God, faith, and Jesus. My friend knowing this man's love of nature, suggested that next time he goes to the lake, to stop, sit down, look out at creation and take a moment to introduce himself to God,
“Hello God, my name is, and I would like to know you.”
The man did this; there was no fanfare; he didnt see his name in the clouds, nor did angels descend, but something did switch.
A few months later, this same man was baptized in the lake he had looked out upon, splendour without diminishment.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.