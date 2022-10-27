Law-abiding victims worthy of protests
Dear Editor:
Our TV screens and print media are overflowing with scenes of protesters against the government of Iran because of the death of one individual who did not abide by the laws of her country.
What intelligent people should be protesting against is Russia’s brutal destruction of Ukraine where hundreds of citizens who did not break any laws are being massacred every day.
How rational is that?
Fred B. Woodward, Kelowna
Voices of TV news past still resonate
Dear Editor:
If you are an octogenarian, like me, and have lived in the Okanagan long enough, you will remember the two personalities on CHBC who presented the news, sports, and weather.
Rick Webber, a present-day Kelowna councillor, brought us the news in his laid-back persona. Ever cheerful and subdued, he seldom got overly excited about the day’s events – unlike some of today’s presenters on Global TV. His voice was modulated and low. None of that high-pitched, whinny, tinny tone that a lot of the announcers have today.
Mike Roberts was probably the best weatherman in Canada in his day. Always cool, sophisticated, and knowledgeable even in the day when we didn’t have access to all the meteorological instruments we have now. Mike never got as excited as some of Global’s weatherpersons get today.
What today’s Global personnel need to do is tune the pitch or tone of their voices so that the message is communicated clearly and well understood by the audience without exhorting to raising the level to a near screech.
Here’s another suggestion: record the announcer’s voices for 10 minutes and have them listen to themselves for a few hours straight. That might either cure them, or cause them to find another vocation.
Frank Martens, Summerland
Learn proper protocol for plastic recycling
Dear Editor:
To the editor re: ‘Pet peeve about RDCO recycling’ (Letters, Oct. 22)
Thanks to Mr. Burke for correctly pointing out that plastic bags can only be taken to recycling depots and some retailers in the Central Okanagan for recycling.
Recycling can be a confusing mix of products: those that can be placed in carts picked up at the curb, and those that must be taken to depots. One of the jobs of the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Reduction Office is to raise awareness and help residents properly recycle in order to reduce potential contamination.
In our province, Recycle BC, a producer- funded organization, determines what products can be recycled and where. The regional district is contracted and funded by Recycle BC to provide curbside collection and education about recycling in the region. Right now, there is only one way to recycle plastic bags, that’s through a depot.
When they are improperly placed into curbside recycling carts, they end up contaminating the contents resulting in costly shutdowns at sorting facilities by jamming equipment.
The Recycle BC requirements for plastic bags ensure they get to viable recycling end markets.
Travis Kendel, Kelowna
We are doing quite well under monarchy
Dear Editor:
In my humble opinion, it definitely is just that. The Crown unifies the entire Commonwealth of Nations, giving many disparate and distinct cultures a common bond.
I assume other cultures emigrate to Canada because they like what they see and don’t come with the expectation that we are going to change our laws, culture or way of life to emulate the laws and culture they have left behind.
Maintaining their particular cultural habits and celebrations is fine and totally within their right to enjoy life in Canada. However, if I emigrate to China, the Netherlands or even the United States, I choose to go there because I prefer their way of life, not with the intention of changing it or expecting them to change their laws or system of government to suit my personal beliefs or emotional attachments.
Our system of a constitutional monarchy has served us very well.
Observing the outpouring of patriotism and love for our late Queen and affection and good wishes toward the future reign of our new King Charles, plus the chaos of the current, elected British government (which the King has the right to dissolve) only serves to strengthen my belief that we are doing just fine under our present system.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Jacquelyn Ross, Coombs, B.C.
Work together on worsening fires
Dear Editor:
Last week, the San Francisco-based Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and its partners at Nature Canada promoted a report that rightly mentioned the increasing carbon emissions in Canada’s forests. What the critics got wrong was trying to lay the blame at the feet of Canadian scientists and forest sector workers.
Canada has a growing forest challenge. It is fueled by worsening drought conditions, pest outbreaks, and catastrophic wildland fires. Today, for every tree that Canada’s foresters sustainably harvest and regenerate, 25 are being damaged or destroyed by natural disturbance. The problem is impacting forest health and resiliency, local economies, human health, and community safety.
It’s also true that in community evacuations due to fire, Indigenous communities are disproportionately impacted and displaced. We urgently need constructive solutions and are hopeful that the federal government’s efforts through the Canadian Dialogue on Wildland Fire and Forest Resilience.
When asked about the report at a climate meeting last week, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson responded, Canada follows tough international guidelines with respect to forest accounting, so, it's not as easy as just flipping the switch. I will tell you that my officials and the scientists within NRCan engage very regularly with Nature Canada and NRDC on our methodology. The accounting frameworks we follow can't change on their own – it’s an important conversation at a global level.
Canada’s forest sector shares minister Wilkinson’s view that ongoing and constructive international dialogue is essential in addressing the urgent challenges at hand. And it’s not all gloom and doom. Finland and Sweden have shown us how boreal forests can be managed to maximize carbon storage, even in a warming climate. Although their forests are much smaller, Finland and Sweden harvest six to eight times the timber volume per forested hectare than Canada does. At the same time, the net annual increase in stored carbon in Sweden’s forest is so large it reduces its national GHG emissions by 70%.
As Canadians stare down a likely recession, strengthening core Canadian industries, like forestry, and prospects for workers and their families is critical. If we’re going to go further – for our economy and environment – we need to do it together.
Derek Nighbor, President and CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada
Sacrifices needed to save our future
Dear Editor:
Democracy is in itself a hugely ethically attractive construct, to which we should all pay allegiance. However, it’s practicality is being brought into question as we react to the probabilities of a sixth extinction manufactured in crucial aspects by human action.
The toleration and open-mindedness implicit in a meaningful democracy hobbles fast, thorough response, as is necessary in existential crises such as we are now experiencing.
There is a temptation among many to wish for a more authoritarian process so what must be done immediately, actually happens.
But whether it will or not depends on the authority. The recent record in authoritarian regimes is as mixed as among the more democratic ones, and different egalitarian or technical development metrics are far from conclusive either.
In Canada, it might be worth asking: What do our government’s leaders really want to do that is essential to our pulling our weight to overcome the dire threat with which human and other sentient species are now confronted? It cannot be achieved by supporting fossil-fuel businesses or pipelines.
But in this democracy, at this time, do our governments believe, and is it true, that the public won’t willingly make living-standard sacrifices now to optimize well-being later, and prevent much greater misery and depletion of life’s abundant variety in the not-too-distant future?
Each one of us must make it pointedly clear which is our priority. That is the minimal essential for democracy, including, particularly now, between elections. Contact all representatives directly.
Glynne Evans, Saanich