There have been massive leaps forward in our scientific understanding of the brain. Words like “neuroplasticity” have entered our vocabulary.
For example, certain parts of our brain light up when we engage in prayer and meditation, creating an incredible connection and peace and deep joy.
Interestingly the same area of the brain lights up when we buy things: a new car, designer clothes or an 80-inch TV.
The truth is we don’t need as much stuff as we think, and the more that we have does not make us happier.
If one person earns $65,000 a year and another $90,000, the person who may earn more will not necessarily, or automatically be happier. Maybe the person who makes more can have a few extra meals at their favourite softly-lit restaurant and drive a leather-seated European car.
But in actual terms, in things that matter, true happiness is created through relationships, being known, and knowing others, in the simple things of life.
Simplicity is a spiritual discipline that is rarely talked about, decluttering our lives and discovering the joy of generosity. I’ve often thought about the young rich ruler in Mark’s Gospel. Looking at the man, Jesus felt genuine love for him. “There is still one thing you haven't done,” he told him.
“Go and sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me” (Mark 10:21).
The young man walked away from Jesus. The price was too high.
I’ve asked the question, do I know anyone who has done that, sold everything and given it away to follow Jesus. Until I came across Jon Pedley, a successful and wealthy businessman, he lived an excessive lifestyle, driving luxury cars, taking exotic vacations, denying himself nothing — including alcohol, drugs, and affairs.
He portrays his life as “utterly self-centred.” Though he was living his dream, he was “still unhappy; something was missing.”
Knowing he was restless, his chauffeur encouraged him to attend a local church service.
“The last thing I wanted to do was become a Christian!” he laughs. But he surrendered his life to Christ. He went to Africa, which changed his life. Pedley put everything he owned up for sale: his sixteenth-century farmhouse, his marketing businesses, and Range Rover.
He traded all these to live in a traditional mud hut in rural Uganda. John now provides health care, clean drinking water, and better schools. “I’ve stopped chasing money and started serving the God and the people he loves most — the materially poor. It feels fantastic!”
We may not be asked to do what Jon did, but we can all live generous and simpler lives.
Phil Collins is lead pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.