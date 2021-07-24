“A teenage girl who stabbed a boy to death in downtown Kelowna was sentenced to one day in custody after pleading guilty to manslaughter.”
That was the first sentence of an article published in this newspaper earlier this week.
It took me aback.
One day? Especially when that one day was the day she appeared in court?
Part of me says that murder, even an unpremeditated murder like this one, deserves punishment. No one should get off with a verbal reprimand.
That is, of course, the principle behind what’s called retributive justice. Make ‘em suffer for that they did.
In former centuries, the justice system worked hard to devise the most excruciating forms of punishment possible as a deterrent to crime. Don’t use the phrase “hung, drawn, and quartered” lightly. It literally meant being strung up by your neck. Just before you strangled, you were cut down, sliced open, and had your intestines pulled out. Then you were ripped apart by a horse harnessed to each limb.
For even more graphic details about our inhumanity to other humans, read Steven Pinker’s book, “The Better Angels of our Nature.”
Retribution has proved that it doesn’t work. Even when pickpocketing itself was a crime punishable by hanging, thieves gleefully picked the pockets of crowds gathered to witness public hangings.
The desire for retribution brings out the worse side in me. I prefer rehabilitation.
And that was clearly behind Judge Gregory Koturbash’s verdict. “This has been the most challenging decision I have ever had to make as a judge,” he wrote.
“We have already lost one young person, and we, meaning all of us, need to do what we can not to lose another.”
As I write this, I have not seen any response by the victim’s family to Judge Koturbash’s ruling.
The teenage girl who did the killing didn’t get off free. Koturbash sentenced her to a 24-month Intensive Rehabilitation and Custody Order. If she breaches any conditions of that order, she will serve the rest of her sentence in jail.
The girl had apparently had “a troubled life,” reporter Ron Seymour wrote, “marred by violence and substance abuse.”
She had been sexually abused as early as four years old by her father, who was also a heavy drug user. In June 2019, when she did the stabbing, she was homeless, living on the streets, selling her body in prostitution to pay for drugs and alcohol — two 26-ounce bottles of hard liquor a day, according to Seymour.
And she had been diagnosed with eight — eight! — mental-health issues.
Which leads me to ask, how did things get this bad?
As I’ve said, I prefer rehabilitation to retribution. But I prefer prevention to either option.
I realize that I have had next to no contact with the world of drugs and homelessness.
A young man’s death a couple of months ago made this unknown world a little more personal. Although I barely knew him, his death from a drug overdose gave me some reason to care about the world he lived in.
I checked some statistics. On the day he died, B.C. had had 1,594 COVID deaths over the previous 12 months.
But during the previous year (the last year for which full figures were available) B.C. had 1,723 deaths from drug overdoses.
Let me state that again, in case you missed it — at the height of the pandemic, more people in this province were dying from drug addiction than from the coronavirus.
Throw in the effects of alcohol addiction and homelessness, and the imbalance shoots right off-scale.
How does it happen that in just nine months we can produce a vaccine — indeed, a dozen vaccines worldwide — to protect us from a previously unknown disease, but we can’t come up with any kind of cure for drug and alcohol addiction?
How can we send $17 million as an installment on F-35 fighter planes that we haven’t even decided to buy yet, but that could have a potential total cost of $77 billion, so that we’ll be able to kill people more efficiently, while we can’t find the funding to head off a single killing by a deranged teen?
Don’t we care?
Or do we just think it doesn’t affect us?
I refuse to accept that there are whole groups of people who are, in religious terms, “beyond redemption” — so hardened by life outside the conventional norms that there is no hope for them.
On that, apparently, Judge Koturbash and I agree.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca