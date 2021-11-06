Dear Editor: I’m a masker vaxxer. I’m not a scientist or a scientific informant. I do not research the internet ever for personal health or wellbeing issues. But I am very comfortable with where I am in relation to my fellow human community.
Perhaps to some I appear naïve, to others a bit vague. Maybe even a bit suspicious. I love the suspense.
But none of these apply. I am one who trusts. I trust my wife. I trust the system.
I trust my family input. I trust my faith. I trust there is a COVID virus out there and I trust the measures society has taken to combat this killer virus.
So much so that I believe heart and soul that being double vaccinated and awaiting a booster that contracting COVID in this state will reduce my chances of serious illness and save me from the depths of death. I believe I can be a carrier of the virus and can infect others.
What I find hard to understand are those who do not understand the impact a killer virus has on a community. A virus that goes around seeking out a "host" that is willing to allow it invade their body and cause undo distress to that person. A society where the virus can move around the willing "hosts" over and over and over again as well as moving around the unwilling in a less offensive manner.
Because we have a divided opinion, those of us who are vaxxers must remain diligent and continue to wear our masks; continue to relate to community activities that require mask wearing and proof of vaccination.
Why? Because each of us is an uniquely created human being and will have our own individual relationship with the vaccine. I trust the vaccine running around my body but I do not know whether I am personally more or less safe. I do believe without the vaccinations I am 100% vulnerable.
Thanks be to God I am Canadian receiving all the benefits of one of the best country communities in the world. Where I am and where I have been allows me to be trustful.
My prayer and hope is the same for all.
Perhaps when this is all over, there will be an individual one of us may meet who can profess they survived the pandemic without following the health protocols put into place by health authorities.
How wonderful for them! How sad for those for who may not survive to experience their joy.
We will never know in this lifetime.
Dallas Elliott, Kelowna
Get back to basics this holiday season
Dear Editor: With Halloween just flown by, people are now being drawn into the pre-December mindset.
Commercialism is rampant and everywhere — newspaper, computer, TV, mailbox, flyers, malls, grocery stores, pharmacies. How about not being influenced by that craze?
Pause and make a concerted effort to step back by reminiscing good old times and returning to basic principles. Visit memory lane, flip through photo albums, dig out treasured recipes, recall and relearn favourite carols, relax and listen to uplifting calming music, celebrate family traditional activities of the holiday season, share meals together all sitting at the same time at the table with no phone or computer to taunt you and make quality time for yourself by sharing togetherness with family.
Bring out the board games and enjoy watching good old classic movies that convey meaning and purpose without violence, despair, grotesque distorted looking characters and morbid scenarios.
Avoid the urge to buy. Engage in the mindset of doing with less. Count your blessings and exercise gratefulness by being thankful for the things that you do have in your life and that you may even take for granted.
Get out into nature and gather items that can be used to create wreaths in and around the home. Participate with children in the making of crafts, designing homemade gifts and conveying creativity and artistic expression.
Connect with dear grandparents and involve them in participating in family activities. Make come-alive lovely memories of the past by reliving tradition in the present. The gift of cherishing what one has, making wonderful fun and happy times with simplicity and giving quality time with love can be so amazing and fulfilling.
And come and think of it, engaging in those basic and genuine character behaviours do not cost a nickel. Happy holidays!
Claudia Kargl, West Kelowna