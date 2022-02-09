It’s 1 a.m. and the world is dark.
It’s cold but laughter rings around you as you pull your coat a little tighter. At the suggestion of your friends, you’ve had a couple drinks. They’re probably right. You really do need to loosen up a little more, not be so serious all the time.
You walk unsteadily to your car and your breath comes out in little bursts of fog. You slide into your seat, still intoxicated from the fun and mischief of the night. Your fingers hesitate on the ignition. You feel fine enough, besides, you don’t want to go through the trouble of finding another ride. It’s not like anything bad could ever happen to you. You start the car.
Here in Kelowna, many high schools participate in events called Grad Kidnappings. On nights in late October or early November, girls of the graduating classes go to a boy’s house and “kidnap” him. After that, they participate in activities meant to help them come closer together leading into their senior years.
While on the surface this may seem to be a wholesome idea, and the perfect chance to bring people across the grade together, in real life it proves to be much more hazardous.
Laws are usually broken, including too many kids in cars with novice drivers, underage drinking is common, and drinking and driving can occur.
“It’s basically just a contest to see which girl can get their boy the most drunk,” one friend told me.
I do, however, believe the heart of grad kidnappings can be valuable, and so the question remains how we can preserve the tradition while making it safer.
Mike Campbell is Head of School at Kelowna Christian. From an educator’s point of view, he sees value in the tradition, but is eager to see grads shed some of the more dangerous aspects of “kidnappings.”
“Graduation isn’t just walking across a stage and getting a certificate,” he said. “It’s not just finishing your courses and moving on to university or post-secondary, it’s that whole grad experience. Grad kidnapping is a part of our culture, it’s a right of passage for grads, and it’s an important thing for them to be a part of because it connects them. With that said, these activities can sometimes equate to making bad decisions.
“If it’s two in the morning, and people are 17, 18 years old, sometimes they make decisions to drink, or speed, or have too many people in the car, so my only concern with grad kidnapping is the need to make sure kids are safe and making good decisions.”
Grad kidnappings are not organized or condoned by schools or teachers, but they also understand these events will happen regardless of their presence. It’s why Campbell says he does all he can to ensure student safety.
“I like to quietly help behind the scenes, open up the school for the grads at night, make sure there’s a parent present, make sure I’m present,” he said. “I just don’t want to wake up in the morning and find out a grad was in a car accident because they made a bad decision.
“Bad things can still happen and I still get nervous about that, but I feel like as long as the school’s involved even a little bit, we have an ethical duty to protect our students. I love and care for every student in our school, and I never want any of our students to get hurt.”
Students are divided on the issue. Some choose not to attend due to the risks. One student in Kelowna graduating this year, who didn’t go to the kidnapping, said “it’s a bunch of drunk teenagers going around in the middle of the night.”
Another senior called kidnappings “important.” She said they can give “us the opportunity to get together as a grade, and create a stronger community. It’s also a super fun way to connect with others and make memories.”
The easiest way to improve the event would be to remove alcohol. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among Canadians aged 15-25, and 50% of those crashes involved alcohol. Additionally, Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York reported 2,700 teens in Canada die each year in crashes caused by drunk drivers.
Even here in Kelowna, there have been incidents where alcohol consumption at the kidnappings has lead to students in hospital. One way to go about negating this threat might be holding the event exclusively at the school, either inside or on the sports fields, as an alternative to driving around the Okanagan overnight. Another idea would be for the schools to have an adult authority present, like Campbell described, so kids feel less inclined to do things that may cause harm.
There are many ways to make grad kidnapping a safer event, and although it may require slightly more involvement from the school, it’s worth it for the welfare of students.
If we continue to ignore the rules set in place by the government to avoid incidents that may come as a result of events such as these, the repercussions could be devastating. No matter how you look at it, grad kidnapping is a part of high school in Kelowna, and it’s our responsibility to ensure the students’ safety so that this tradition can continue.
Sara Gray is a Kelowna high school student with an interest in journalism.