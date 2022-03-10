This week’s house fire at 434 Lakeshore Dr. in Penticton — perhaps the most historic home in the city — proves that communities in the Okanagan and Similkameen truly appreciate and respect heritage.
(Full disclosure: I am a city councillor in Penticton and the topic of heritage is discussed occasionally at the council table.)
The Warren House was basically where it all began for Penticton. It was built in 1911 for J.J. Warren who was instrumental in bringing the KVR Railway to Penticton.
Used as a B&B since 2018, it was recently renovated and remained as one of the final heritage homes on Lakeshore Drive.
Literally hundreds — some sobbing, others standing motionless in shock — watched from the sidewalk as the structure burned to the ground.
I quickly drew comparisons between this fire and the most recent significant house fire in recent memory.
I was on the scene at a huge house fire in the 1100 block of Lakeside Road in October 2017. I happened to be driving by and arrived seconds before the fire department. A woman in her 90s, who was home at the time, was killed in the violent blaze.
Sparks from the fire jumped to the home next door. The first home was outdated and in need of repair. The other, which had to be gutted due to extreme fire damage, was attractive. It was built in the ’90s and the original owner was a former mayor.
The only tears shed that night were for the woman who lost her life. While nobody was happy to see two homes destroyed, there wasn’t the sentimental value to those structures.
My point is, people should never have to apologize for loving heritage buildings.
This isn’t an issue limited to Penticton. Most people in Kelowna want their old neighbourhoods to be protected.
European countries love old buildings while at the same time appreciating modern architecture.
Sadly, the Warren House is gone forever and its legacy will remain only in the archives of the Penticton Museum and Archives. Even if rebuilt in traditional style, it won’t be the same.
I’m hopeful fire services as well as RCMP are able to conduct a thorough investigation as to what happened Monday.
—————
Condolences to the family of Karen Henderson who recently came to the end of her cancer journey at age 61. Karen was incredibly active in the Naramata community for the past 25 years as a PAC member, vocalist in the community choir, grape grower and member of multiple committees. As well as her commitment to family and community, I will be remember Karen for her positivity and kindness towards others.
—————
Every spring, I attempt to watch all of the films nominated in major categories for the Academy Awards prior to the ceremony.
I can check The Eyes of Tammy Faye off my list. I never had any desire to watch a biopic about Jim and Tammy Bakker, but Jessica Chastain — the odds-on favourite to win best actress — is amazing, even when the script borders on trashiness. Chastain does more than just a great mimic of the televangelist. She humanizes Tammy Faye who, even as her empire was crumbling, remained the eternal optimist.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: James.miller@ok.bc.ca